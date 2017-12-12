Gerrymander is a puzzle game that teaches YOU how to rig an election!
What is Gerrymandering? By simply rearranging some electorate boundaries, certain parties can be favoured.
9 Voters
5 Blues
4 Reds
3 Regions
2 Blues
1 Red
BLUE WINS!
3 Regions
1 Blue
2 Reds
RED WINS!
Gerrymander: Rig The Election was created by: