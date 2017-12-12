Gerrymander is a puzzle game that teaches YOU how to rig an election!

WATCH THE TRAILER!

 
 

What is Gerrymandering? By simply rearranging some electorate boundaries, certain parties can be favoured.

gerry_example_1.png

9 Voters
5 Blues
4 Reds

gerry_example_2.png

3 Regions
2 Blues
1 Red

BLUE WINS!

3 Regions
1 Blue
2 Reds

RED WINS!

TWITTER

Gerrymander: Rig The Election was created by:

alex_large.png

Alex Driml

@Busalonium

Coding & Game Design

zander_large.png

Zander Hulme

@zanhulmemusic

Music & Sound

sean_large.png

Sean Warton

@SeanWarton

Art & UI